TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO