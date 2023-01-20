Jeff Bezos reportedly confronted by Washington Post staffer over planned layoffs

Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again
She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
Drama: Jeff Bezos Makes Mercy Dash To HQ As The Newspaper’s Two Top Execs Tussle ‘Over Direction Of The Paper’ — As Staffers Mull Vote Of No Confidence
The two most senior executives at the Washington Post are privately sparring over the direction of the 145-year-old newspaper — so much so, their billionaire boss, Jeff Bezos, traveled to HQ on Wednesday in a bid to calm mounting tensions.Bezos, who purchased the newspaper in 2013, met with the Post’s chief executive officer, Fred Ryan, while his rival, executive editor Sally Buzbee, was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.Ryan and Buzbee are said to be “at war” as the Post faces subscription losses and diminishing advertising revenue.Buzbee has trashed talk her boss Ryan, it’s claimed,...
Jeff Bezos May Sell Huge Business to Buy The Washington Commanders
The Amazon founder may need to part with a key business in order to finally nab the billion-dollar NFL deal.
Mike Pompeo lists Washington’s top 10 ‘lazy,’ ‘nasty’ journalists
For years, as a House Republican member, CIA director, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo has taken incoming flak from Washington’s media, resulting in pretty thick skin. “If you can’t endure the criticism that comes with any leadership position, then you shouldn’t be leading,” he wrote in his autobiography appropriately named Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, out today and already the No. 4 top seller on Amazon.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Another Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving Network
Longtime CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux is reportedly leaving the network, marking the most recent departure from the news media giant, amid ongoing changes to their programming.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trump Whines ‘Unattractive’ Reporter Who Wrote Brutal Profile Is ‘Dumb as a Rock’
Former president Donald Trump didn’t take kindly to a New York Magazine profile on his “sad” 2024 presidential campaign. Trump “has barely set foot outside the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago” since announcing his campaign, journalist Olivia Nuzzi wrote in a piece accompanied by a cover photo of Trump sitting alone in his palatial golf club. An adviser to Trump told Nuzzi that Trump’s “world has gotten much smaller,” which Nuzzi wrote Trump is “sensitive” about. To prove her wrong, the chronically online former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social on Monday night to not only call Nuzzi “shaky & unattractive” but “dumb as a rock”—although she “wrote a decent story” about him “a while ago,” he conceded.
Ivana Trump's will directs Eric Trump to sell all of her furs and donate the rest of her clothes to charity
After her death in July, Ivana Trump gave her lavish fur collection to her son Eric to sell. She didn't leave anything for Donald Trump.
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports. Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52,...
Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election
As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
In a special White House segment of her talk show, Drew Barrymore asked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about their decades-long marriage and Christmas gift traditions.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan described former President Donald Trump as a "king" to "the morons" on the Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. At one point in the conversation, the guest and the host began discussing Rep. George Santos...
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network
On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
