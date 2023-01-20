Read full article on original website
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
Wizards trade Rui Hachimura to Lakers, acquire Kendrick Nunn
WASHINGTON — Rui Hachimura was excused from Monday’s Wizards practice for personal reasons and now we know why. The former ninth-overall pick has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced. Official: We have acquired...
Everything you need to know about new Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn
Everything you need to know about new Wizard Kendrick Nunn originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards traded fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. Los Angeles signed the 27-year-old to a two-year...
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kristaps Porzingis’ injury comes at pivotal time for Wizards
Porzingis' injury comes at pivotal time for Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For a player with as detailed an injury history as Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards should be pleased overall with what they have gotten from him so far this season. He has played in 41 of their 46 games, roughly 89% of them, while somewhat amazingly averaging the exact same number of points (22.1), rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.5) that he did for them last year following his acquisition at the trade deadline. It doesn’t get more consistent than that.
Today in Sports History-Yandle becomes NHL’s new “Iron Man”
1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France. 1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.
2023 Pro Bowl Rosters
Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio,...
