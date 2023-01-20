Porzingis' injury comes at pivotal time for Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For a player with as detailed an injury history as Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards should be pleased overall with what they have gotten from him so far this season. He has played in 41 of their 46 games, roughly 89% of them, while somewhat amazingly averaging the exact same number of points (22.1), rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.5) that he did for them last year following his acquisition at the trade deadline. It doesn’t get more consistent than that.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO