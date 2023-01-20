The height of Gail Kim's popularity came during her time with Impact Wrestling. As a result, over the years, quite a few have criticized her two tenures in WWE, as she was not featured as a centerpiece of the women's division, and when any spotlight was put on her, her matches were rather short — as was the accepted standard for women's wrestling of past eras. But despite her time in WWE being less than ideal, given her potential, Kim recently revealed on "Lucha Libre Online" which moment of hers in the company she will always be grateful for.

