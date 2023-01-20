Read full article on original website
Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates. Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Predators Game Picks
Winnipeg Jets (-118) vs. Nashville Predators (-102) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) This will be the second meeting between the Jets and Preds this season, with the first seeing Winnipeg record a 2-1 victory back in the middle of December. The Jets are entering this contest playing some really strong hockey and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have also won a pair in a row. The Preds are slightly behind them over that time frame, owning a 6-4 record.
NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Picks
Two teams headed in opposite directions are set to collide tonight, with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Calgary Flames. Columbus Blue Jackets (+290) vs. Calgary Flames (-375) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) Even after making a big splash in free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets have not seen that translate...
NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two teams looking to find more consistency of late are set to collide tonight, with the New York Islanders visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York Islanders (+190) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-235) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) To say it’s been an underwhelming start to the new year for the...
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk
Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report
The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
NESN
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Quebec With Hard-Fought Victory
The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to six games Tuesday night, defeating the rival Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, in a thriller at Bell Center. Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 38-5-4 with the win, while the Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Everyone has heard...
Heat Star Bam Adebayo Preparing For ‘Dogfight’ Vs. Celtics
The Celtics hope to bounce-back Tuesday against a Heat team that also knows how big the matchup at Miami-Dade Arena will be. Boston will be short-handed against Miami, but the game marks another chapter in the Celtics-Heat rivalry that has been built through the playoffs. The two teams have met...
Beniers Breaking Out as Calder Favorite for Kraken
Multiple rookies are impacting the NHL this season, but one stands out, Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken. Let’s look at his odds and the betting insights for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie.Calder Trophy Betting Insights @ BetMGM. Highest Ticket%: Matty Beniers 30.0%
What Paul Pierce Wants To See From Celtics After All-Star Break
Paul Pierce offered a few words of advice to the Boston Celtics as they approach the All-Star break in February. And who better to provide advice than Pierce, who helped raise Boston’s last banner as NBA Finals MVP in 2008?. While the Celtics have remained comfortably atop the NBA...
NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Avalanche Game Picks
After a slow start to the season, the Colorado Avalanche are getting healthier and are streaking heading into this contest with the Washington Capitals. Washington Capitals (+120) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-144) Total: 6 (O-106, U-114) It was only a matter of time before the defending Stanley Cup champs found their...
NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Rangers Game Picks
Two of the hotter teams in the Eastern Conference are set to collide tonight, with the Florida Panthers visiting the New York Rangers. Florida Panthers (+118) vs. New York Rangers (-142) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106) Entering the regular season, the Panthers and Rangers were expected to be two of the...
Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
In a season where expectations certainly weren’t high for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve continued to perform above expectations in the talented West. Through 46 games, the Kings have posted a 27-19 record, and there’s much to like about the foundational pieces they’re building around. Star power...
Tristan Jarry Will Start as the Penguins Take on the Devils
After missing nearly three weeks with a lower-body injury, Tristan Jarry is set to make his second consecutive start as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils. Taylor Haase confirmed the news ahead of the Metropolitan Division matinee. Jarry was impressive in his return Friday night against the...
Injury-Plagued Canadiens Face Atlantic Division-Leading Bruins
The Montreal Canadiens have not been able to catch a break. Despite their ever-growing list of players on the injury report, the Canadiens managed to secure a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their matchup against the Boston Bruins. The division-leading Bruins travel across the border to face...
Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence
The Boston Bruins announced Monday the team has recalled Massachusetts native Marc McLaughlin from Providence ahead of a five-game road trip. It marks the first time McLaughlin has been recalled to Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. It comes after McLaughlin impressed head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston’s brass during the preseason.
Brandon Carlo Fires Up Bruins With Early Game Fight
Only 27 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ shutout victory over San Jose, Brandon Carlo dropped the mitts with Sharks right wing Timo Meier. The fight fired up both sides early in the game, but the Bruins ultimately sent the Sharks out of Boston with their 11th consecutive loss to the Black and Gold.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings
The Bruins meet their NHL rival Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night for the first time this season. Boston has won five straight games and is coming off a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Habs, despite another struggling season, have won two of their last three games coming into Tuesday.
Rangers Could be Sneaky Target to Win Eastern Conference
After making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, is this the year that the New York Rangers make the jump to the Stanley Cup?. It’s not the exact same team that won two playoff rounds last year, but the core is still there, and they still boast the key components that should help them find success in the postseason.
