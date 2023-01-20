Read full article on original website
Kait 8
City urges residents to conserve water during well upgrades
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock will be making upgrades to the city well on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The City of Black Rock announced the upgrade on Monday on social media. With this upgrade, the city does not anticipate a loss of water but asks everyone...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening. The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders. There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This story is...
KTLO
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Kait 8
Parents concerned about lack of communication after nearby gunshot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are concerned about the lack of communication after a firearm was shot just two blocks from MicroSociety Elementary School and locals are thankful there were no children around. A Jonesboro woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg Monday...
Villager Journal
Sharp County well represented at 2023 Winter Conference in Little Rock
There were several city officials representing different cities of Sharp County at the 2023 Winter Conference of the Arkansas Municipal League, held on Jan. 11-13 in Little Rock. Pictured from left to right are Highland Mayor Kyle Crawford, Highland Recorder/Treasurer Mary Wiles, Ash Flat Recorder/ Treasurer Charlotte Goodwin, Cherokee Village Mayor Steven Rose, Hardy Mayor Ethan Barnes and Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson.
Kait 8
School district prepares for winter weather
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm approaching, the Batesville School District is making preparations. The first concern is the roads. As a state of choice school, the district has many students that live far away. “We have students from Newport sometimes, Concord, sometimes we have kids from Melbourne,...
KTLO
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
Kait 8
Covid ticks upward in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A contagious variant of Covid could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the most new cases with a total of 201. Dr. Tasha Starks, director of physician...
KTLO
Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery
A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
neareport.com
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Several vehicle break-ins were reported recently in Jonesboro with some involving felony theft, police reports released on Monday showed. One such report indicated between 5:30 AM on January 19 and 7:30 AM on January 20, tools were stolen from the bed of a truck parked at a residence at the 1100-block of S. Madison Street. Two orange Stihl concrete saws, valued at $2,400 total, were stolen, along with another saw.
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
neareport.com
Thursday night shooting in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A shooting happened just before 8 PM Thursday in Jonesboro, according to JPD PIO Sally Smith. Around 7:54 PM on January 19, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith told NEA Report. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
