Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
A Family Affair! Ben Affleck's Wife JLo & Ex Jennifer Garner Put Differences Aside For Daughter's Music Recital
No, Ben Affleck was not haunted by Dicken's three ghosts of Christmas, although it appeared that way when ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, came together for a family affair. The blended family put past differences aside to support Garner and Affleck's daughter at her music recital, RadarOnline.com has learned. This marks the first family outing since Garner declined an invite to Affleck and Lopez's three-day nuptial event. While the 13 Going On 30 star was not present to support her ex's new marriage, she did show up to co-parent for Seraphina's musical performance. According to a source...
EW.com
Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing
Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Jennifer Garner’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Movie: Release Date, How to Watch, More
Another mystery to solve! Jennifer Garner is taking on the lead role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the thriller novel of the same name by Laura Dave. “I devoured the book,” the 13 Going on 30 alum told Vanity Fair in January 2023, revealing that she read it with one...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take Kids For Cruise In Vintage Bronco: Photos
A family affair! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted being the most adorable couple ever when they took their kids for a spin around the block in a super cool, vintage Ford Bronco. The iconic couple couldn’t contain their smiles as Ben grabbed the wheel while Jennifer looked absolutely incredible, per usual, enjoying the trip from the passenger’s seat.
Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH
Ari bent and Ari SNAPPED in the new spot for her makeup brand, which just launched a nostalgic "thank u, next" collection Ariana Grande is keeping the bend and snap alive. In an Instagram Reel posted Wednesday to r.e.m. beauty's account, the singer reenacts an iconic moment from the beloved 2001 film Legally Blonde. The video sees Grande, 29, with her new blonde hairstyle (part of her Glinda transformation for Wicked) lip-syncing to audio from Jennifer Coolidge's character Paulette Bonafonté, where Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, teaches her the...
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher Star in New Netflix Rom-Com: Details on ‘Your Place or Mine’
Return of the rom-com! The trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, dropped on January 12, 2023, and the movie is already in the running for the streaming service’s next big hit. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Your Place or Mine, including the...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Jennifer Lopez Talks ‘Amazing’ Blended Family with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez was stunning in Valentino Couture at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding.”. Lopez, who walked the red carpet without husband Ben Affleck, gushed over him and their life together with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. Talking about her and Ben’s blended family, she...
Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community
Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge. The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview
Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
Owen Knight worried about pooping his pants on a camera person during epic Survivor challenge
Owen Knight's dream was to compete on Survivor. And the one thing he wanted to do on Survivor more than anything else — besides win, that is — was to compete in the most epic Survivor challenge ever: Last Gasp. But that challenge dream seemed unlikely to come...
Everything Everywhere star Stephanie Hsu recalls being mistaken for Lana Condor on red carpet
In one particular interdimensional universe, Stephanie Hsu was mistaken for Lana Condor — and it's the one we're all living in. The breakout star of Everything Everywhere All At Once recalled the mishap during an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, noting that it occurred at a red carpet event.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
