2023 Pro Bowl Rosters
Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio,...
Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics’ 9-game win streak 113-98
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26...
Today in Sports History-Yandle becomes NHL’s new “Iron Man”
1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France. 1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
Everything you need to know about new Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn
Everything you need to know about new Wizard Kendrick Nunn originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards traded fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. Los Angeles signed the 27-year-old to a two-year...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. Kansas City at Allen,...
Wizards trade Rui Hachimura to Lakers, acquire Kendrick Nunn
WASHINGTON — Rui Hachimura was excused from Monday’s Wizards practice for personal reasons and now we know why. The former ninth-overall pick has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced. Official: We have acquired...
