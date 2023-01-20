ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public school has announced that their own, Superinted White has been selected as the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. According to reports, White was selected by her fellow Western Virginian superintendents, and will now join other regional winners for a chance to be recognized as the Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

