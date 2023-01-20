Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 Cents
Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
matadornetwork.com
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains
Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA
The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
downtownbellevue.com
New Restaurant to Open at Old Pearl Location in Bellevue
A new Bellevue restaurant, Legion, will be opening at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. This is located within The Bellevue Collection, where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously resided. According to City of Bellevue permits, the remodel of the restaurant space will include bar relocation, restroom refresh, interior wall updates, and...
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
KING-5
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
Church leaders have noted declining attendance. They believe their restructuring plan will allow them to create a stronger Catholic Church in Western Washington.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert: 75-year-old Mark Hamilton last seen in Belltown
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating 75-year-ld Mark Hamilton. A Silver Alert was activated after he went missing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
AOL Corp
Death of a Sizzler: Pierce County’s only location closes. There’s just 1 left in WA
If the slow waning of the American Dream took a physical form, it would probably look a lot like the scene in Lakewood on Thursday night. There, with a line stretching out into the cold, the witnesses stood huddled, anxious and hungry, waiting to pay their final respects. The Sizzler...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You...
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
realdawghuskies.com
Trip Report: Former 4-Star USC Commit on Washington Visit, “I’ve never seen anything like it,”
4-star California cornerback Jett White had been committed to USC since September 25 of 2021 but decided to retract his pledge two weeks ago. This past weekend the 2025 4-star cornerback took a visit to the University of Washington along with his California Power 7-on-7 team. His sophomore season didn’t...
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Comments / 1