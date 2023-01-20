Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Sports World Reacts To Kate Hudson Leggings Controversy
Kate Hudson is under fire this Tuesday because of Fabletics' newest leggings that are entitled "Spotlight Shaping Ass Out Capris." The latest activewear gear trending on social media do not cover people’s bare bottoms. As you'd expect, Fabletics is getting criticized for green-lighting ...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
On The Red Carpet Presents: The Banshees of Inisherin
On The Red Carpet takes an in-depth look at the making of "The Banshees of Inisherin."
‘The Bachelor’s 1st Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes For Resurfaced Tweets About Blackface
Greer Blitzer is apologizing about resurfaced tweets in which she defended a person wearing a blackface costume. The Bachelor star, who recently won the First Impression Rose from Bachelor Zach Shallcross, took to her Instagram story to admit her wrongdoings in the previous tweets and take responsibility for her actions.
19 Photos That Made Me Say, "Thanks For Sharing, But Please Never Show Me That Again"
If you were considering an internet break, this article will be the final nail in the coffin.
