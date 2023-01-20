ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County is opening more Storm Assistance Centers

By Maddie Harrell
Santa Barbara County is now offering more resources to assist those impacted by the recent winter storms.

The county is opening a Local Assistance Center (LAC) this Saturday in Sisquoc and Montecito.

The Sisquoc Local Assistance Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 am. at Blochman School and the Montecito Local Assistance Center will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the YMCA.

At these centers, residents can be connected to counseling and emotional support services. The public can also receive more information about rebuilding topics like permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, and loss of business or employment.

The first LACs were open three days last week in Orcutt and Guadalupe and the county aims to continue opening more centers throughout the area.

Residents in the process of rebuilding can find more resources on the Santa Barbara County's Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery website .

