Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans police searching for friends, family of homicide victim visiting from Europe
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for information into the death of a man who was found gunned down in the Plum Orchard neighborhood earlier this month. The NOPD says Janis Gailis, 30, was found shot to death just after midnight on Jan. 17 in...
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
fox8live.com
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of New Orleans’ criminal justice community are responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s statements made on national television about the city’s crime fight. Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan....
fox8live.com
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
fox8live.com
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish firefighters were battling a 2-alarm fire raging Monday night (Jan. 23) at Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant. Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:20 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.
fox8live.com
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
fox8live.com
Two-alarm fire decimates Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire decimated the Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish fire officials said Monday night (Jan. 23). Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7:05 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:13 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish criminal court suspends jury service until March amid challenge to summons procedures
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Criminal court juries in Orleans Parish will not be empaneled again until March, Chief Judge Robin Pittman announced in response to a legal challenge regarding juror screening procedures for convicted felons. The Criminal District Court released a letter Pittman wrote to an attorney with Voice of...
fox8live.com
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
fox8live.com
Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
fox8live.com
Sunny & chilly start to the week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new work week is here and the weather will try to help get it off to a good start as a nice, January day is on the way. Now it does feel like January out there this morning but that cold start will give way to a nice, cool day. Highs will trend into the upper 50s under lots of sunshine. You really can’t beat that forecast in the heart of winter.
Comments / 0