New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish firefighters were battling a 2-alarm fire raging Monday night (Jan. 23) at Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant. Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:20 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.
Two-alarm fire decimates Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire decimated the Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish fire officials said Monday night (Jan. 23). Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7:05 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:13 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
Sunny & chilly start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new work week is here and the weather will try to help get it off to a good start as a nice, January day is on the way. Now it does feel like January out there this morning but that cold start will give way to a nice, cool day. Highs will trend into the upper 50s under lots of sunshine. You really can’t beat that forecast in the heart of winter.
