NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new work week is here and the weather will try to help get it off to a good start as a nice, January day is on the way. Now it does feel like January out there this morning but that cold start will give way to a nice, cool day. Highs will trend into the upper 50s under lots of sunshine. You really can’t beat that forecast in the heart of winter.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO