CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO