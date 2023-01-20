Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities
The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
Lassen County News
Supes honor departing board members tomorrow
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors will honor departing board members Tom Hammond and Jeff Hemphill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada St. The board holds a special meeting that begins at 8:30 a.m. with a closed session conference with legal counsel regarding significant exposure to litigation and interviews for the Lassen County Auditor position.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Firefighters mass exodus: 'low pay and no support'
Several firefighters with the Redding Fire Department are looking at other employment opportunities. The response from their union page replies to future candidates, saying in part, "In the interest of transparency.. please consider this information as you look at employment options," and explains they are working under an expired contract.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Swiftwater Rescue Unit will train Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue announced on Facebook on Sunday that they will be training. The Swiftwater Rescue Unit will be in the Butte Creek Canyon area. BCSSR says that they are training “so that others may live!”
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters leaving Redding: low pay, low morale, and low support
The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several already announcing their leave over the weekend. Redding firefighters mass exodus: low pay, low morale, and low support. The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
Lassen County News
Commission on Judicial Performances announces continuation of Mallery hearing
The Commission on Judicial Performance seeks more information in the case of Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission announced today that the special masters presiding over the matters concerning Judge Tony R. Mallery of the Lassen County Superior Court continued the hearing scheduled before them to a date to be determined. The special masters also vacated all previously set pretrial dates and reopened discovery in the matter.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Chico this week for signal construction project
CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
actionnewsnow.com
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP is conducting an investigation after a man was hit and killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 north of Metz Road. CHP said the driver, Clarence Odell of Redding, was driving a GMC 1500 southbound on Highway 273 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man jump directly in front of his vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
krcrtv.com
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
krcrtv.com
Skyway reopens in Paradise after overturned truck closed road
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, 2:00 p.m. Skyway was reopened. However, the Town of Paradise asks drivers to be careful in the area while emergency personnel work in the area. An overturned truck crashed and caused southbound Skyway to shut down early Monday afternoon near Lookout Point, according to the Town of Paradise.
