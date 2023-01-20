ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn

By Goh Chiew Tong,CNBC
 4 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count

Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff

Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NYSE Says Trading Issue That Led to Dozens of Stocks Being Halted Has Been Resolved

The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant

Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stock Futures Fall in Overnight Trading as Microsoft Reverses Earlier Gains

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed, Tracking Wall Street's Struggle for Direction

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.3%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.16% in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Gates Is ‘Very Optimistic' About the Future: ‘Better to Be Born 20 Years From Now…Than Any Time in the Past'

Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.

