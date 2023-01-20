ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Streaking Sixers return home to battle Nets

The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Sixers just completed a five-game sweep on their road trip with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Blues activate D Torey Krug, F Vladimir Tarasenko from IR

The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Blues placed Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after the forward underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Albany Herald

Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
RALEIGH, NC
Albany Herald

Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories

Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury

Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
SEATTLE, WA
Albany Herald

Slumping Grizzlies set for energetic clash with Warriors

One of the NBA's best budding rivalries will be renewed Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors duke it out again in San Francisco. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in last year's Western Conference playoffs will be meeting for the second time this season, with Golden State using a 40-point, third-quarter explosion to run off to a 123-109 home win on Christmas.
MEMPHIS, TN
Albany Herald

Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job

ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy