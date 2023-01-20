Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Purdue Adds JuCo OL Issiah Walker to 2023 Class
Issiah Walker, a Junior College offensive tackle from Butler Community College in Kansas, announced his intention to sign with Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class. Walker is a 6’4”, 310 pound right tackle originally from Norland High School in Miami. He was a composite 4*(93) recruit in the 2020 class. He originally signed with Florida out of high school, and enrolled early, but transferred back home to Miami after a semester with Gators. His time in Miami was also brief. He sat out the 2020 Covid season, redshirted in 2021, and transferred to Butler C.C. for the 2022 without taking a snap for the Hurricanes. Walker chose Purdue over Marshall, South Florida, and Coastal Carolina (amongst others).
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Maryland
The start was great but the final 30 minutes was an absolute grind as Purdue was able to survive 58-55 at Mackey Arena that saw Zach Edey once again have a great day scoring 24 and posting 16 rebounds but not getting much help from anywhere else as the Boilers shot just 2-13 from behind the arc and had 15 total turnovers. Maryland, on the other hand, had three players in double figures but held Maryland to just 37.3% shooting from the field and 14.3% from behind the arc.
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2024 Purdue Commit Kanon Catchings | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into the second of Purdue’s 2024 commits, Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Returns to #1 in AP Top 25
Let’s just step back before we get into this shall we? In 1896 Purdue basketball played their first game, against the Lafayette YMCA in case you were curious. The AP began ranking the top basketball teams in the country in 1936 when they ranked the top 20. From 1961-1967 only 10 teams were ranked for some reason. The modern AP Top 25 as we know it has existed since 1989. In all of that time Purdue had never been ranked #1 until last season. I don’t need to tell all of you that of course but I want it on the record, for history. Last season Purdue reached the top spot of the Top 25 for the first time in their over 100 year history as a program and the 85 (at the time) year history of the AP Poll. It was glorious. It was beautiful. It lasted one week. Rutgers...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland | Matchups to Watch
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Maryland Terrapins in another big matchup in Purdue’s quest for another B1G Championship. Holding an early two game lead over the conference, the Boilers have started 7-1 with 5 of those first 8 games away from Mackey Arena. The Boilers will look to Zach Edey, the consensus mid-season player of the year in both the B1G and nationally, to establish an interior presence against a Maryland team that lacks overall height with only one player standing taller than 6’9.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Men’s Basketball - #1 In Our Hearts, #1 In the Country?
Ryan and I are back to talk all things Purdue basketball. We recorded just hours after that slog of a win against Maryland. Fortunately, we waited long enough to see top ranked Houston lose to unranked Temple and so we had a good excuse to talk rankings. The AP Top 25 comes out today. Purdue currently sits at #3. With #1 losing once and #2 losing twice since the last rankings will/should Purdue move up to #1 again? Ryan and I debate.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Maryland Preview
Maryland (12-6, Big10 3-4) vs #3 Purdue (18-1, Big10 7-1) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Forward 24 Donta Scott Sr 6'8" 230 Philadelphia, PA. Wing 13 Hakim Hart Sr 6'8" 205 Philadelphia, PA. Guard 0 Donald Carey Sr 6'5" 187 Upper Marlboro, MD Siena/Georgetown. Point Guard...
