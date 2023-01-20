ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
KMOV

St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new anti-violence and prevention team is putting a spin on pep rallies for students dealing with trauma. “I talk to so many teachers and administrators where students are being killed, harmed and injured via gun violence. That impacts the student body and it impacts the way young people are thinking about to numb to gun violence,” said Zenique Gardner Perry of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool

Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis faith center vandalized overnight in possible hate crime

ST. LOUIS — Congregation Temple Israel found the monument sign outside the faith center sprayed with graffiti in a possible antisemitic hate crime Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department, the department went to the center located at 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive just before 8:30 a.m. regarding a report of property damage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side to air new RACE special with teenagers sharing their stories

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side will air a new special in February focusing on Black teenagers who share their stories and perspectives. RACE: Listen. Learn. Live: Teenagers is part of a series produced by 5 On Your Side that gives a voice to community members. Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them. The students also discuss their inspirations and hopes for the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy