Brookfield keeps win streak rolling with win at Liberty
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield went on the road Thursday and continued its win streak after taking down conference-foe Liberty 52-42.
View highlights from the game above.Starting 5 Contenders piling up buckets and wins
Brookfield had two tied for a team-high 13 points in Sophia Hook and Katie Logan. Katie Gibson would add 9 points and Cailey Wellman scored 7 points with 16 rebounds.
For Liberty, Demi Watson scored a game-high 15 points, with Aailyah Foster also scoring 14 points.
The Leopards drop to 7-6 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.
With their eighth straight win, Brookfield improves to 12-2 with a 7-1 conference record.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0