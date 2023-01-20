Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

Read full article on original website
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Channel 3000
The man who says he wrestled a gun from California shooting suspect at Alhambra dance hall thought he was going to die: ‘This was it,’ he told ‘GMA’
It was late in the evening Saturday when Brandon Tsay heard the door close and “the sound of metal” in the lobby of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, a dance hall in Alhambra, California, he told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”. “That’s when I turned around and...
Channel 3000
'People are just in disbelief.' Monterey Park begins long road of recovery, mayor says, after mass shooting that killed 11
As investigators work to determine a motive in the mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a dance studio on Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California, the community now faces a long road to recovery, the city's mayor said. "People are just in disbelief and...
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia
Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
