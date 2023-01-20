ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

Channel 3000
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022

Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
PASADENA, CA
102.5 The Bone

Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia

Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy