ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!

If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos

LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy