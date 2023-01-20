Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See whales up close like never before in San Diego.MoonSan Diego, CA
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month CollectionVegOut MagazineSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Sunset is the perfect time to over the stunning San Diego Bay.MoonSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
Residential fire in El Cajon apartment complex
Crews are on the scene of an fire in an apartment complex on 151 Ballantyne Street in El Cajon.
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
San Diego Man Linked to Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Arrested in Spring Valley
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting during a confrontation near Petco Park. Dajon Shingleton of San Diego surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
sanelijolife.com
San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos
LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
2 men in 70s stabbed randomly in downtown San Diego
Two men in their 70s were rushed to hospital in critical condition after being violently stabbed by a man downtown Monday morning.
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
Lanes on I-8 Between La Mesa, El Cajon to Close this Weekend
Construction crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) between Jackson Drive in La Masa and First Street in El Cajon Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for right shoulder paving. There will be no full freeway closures and only one...
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
southarkansassun.com
San Diego Gas & Electric Customers’ Debts Canceled Under California Arrearage Payment Program
The debt of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers will be canceled under the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP). SDG&E announced a $51.3 million debt that will be canceled. Around 113,000 customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with unpaid utility bills will have their debts automatically canceled....
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
Comments / 1