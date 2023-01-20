AARP official applauds law lowering prescription drug costs

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Three policies passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act are now in effect to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

For Medicare beneficiaries, monthly insulin is now capped at 35 dollars a month, drug companies will be penalized for hiking prescription drug prices higher than the inflation rate, and all recommended vaccines are now free.

AARP officials say the cost savings are substantial.

“We would sometimes hear about people who were paying hundreds of dollars for a vaccine. Now people who take recommended vaccines, which include things like shingles or shots for tetanus or whooping cough, will be free for people in those prescription drug plans,” said Leigh Purvis, Senior Director of Health Care Costs & Access at the AARP Public Policy Institute.

According to AARP, over one million Wisconsinites are on Medicare, and about 60,000 use insulin. The $35 cap means monthly savings of between $20 and $70.

