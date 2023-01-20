Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Man accused of double homicide in Phoenix, killed by officers in Kansas
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
AZFamily
Phoenix Oath Keeper convicted for role in capitol riot
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout. Police were looking for suspect Leroy Malone, who was tracked down to Kansas, where deputies shot and killed him. "Super" size your rental profits for the Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. On Your Side talks...
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
AZFamily
Report: Arizona on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings; more drivers armed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley sees another wave of road rage incidents, car insurance aggregator Jerry is highlighting that Arizona remains ranked in the top 5 for deaths related to road rage. In addition, researchers reportedly found that about 35% of Arizona drivers know someone who carries a...
15 guns found at Sky Harbor security checkpoints so far in 2023
PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport was fifth in the nation for the most guns found at TSA security checkpoints in 2022. Fifteen guns have already been found during the first three weeks of 2023. “TSA doesn’t want to keep you from traveling with your gun. We just want you...
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman still searching for justice after fiance was shot dead
27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez was shot and killed in October 2022, and months after the shooting happened, his fiancée is demanding answers over what happened. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
AZFamily
Proposed Arizona bill supports psychedelic mushroom research
AZFamily
New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
KTAR.com
Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Kari Lake Mocked as 'Save Arizona' Rally Poster Draws Nicolas Cage Comparisons
Kari Lake lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, who was sworn into office on January 2.
AZFamily
1st child death from the flu this year confirmed in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first pediatric death caused by the flu this season in the county. Health officials didn’t provide the sex or age of the victim, but said the child was not immunized. No other specific details surrounding the death were immediately released. In November, officials in Pinal County reported a pediatric flu death, marking the first such death of the season statewide.
AZFamily
Former federal agent from Mesa sentenced after driving for Lyft, Uber while on duty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former federal agent from Mesa will have to pay thousands in restitution after using his government-owned vehicle to drive for Lyft and other companies while on duty. Sean M. Nelson, 44, was previously a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Between Nov. 2019...
AZFamily
Arizona Asian community heartbroken after Lunar New Year attack in California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asian community members in the Valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. This tragedy occurred during the first Lunar New Year celebration, officially observed as a holiday in California. Jennifer Chau,...
