Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Oath Keeper convicted for role in capitol riot

Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout. Police were looking for suspect Leroy Malone, who was tracked down to Kansas, where deputies shot and killed him. "Super" size your rental profits for the Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. On Your Side talks...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Proposed Arizona bill supports psychedelic mushroom research

Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

1st child death from the flu this year confirmed in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first pediatric death caused by the flu this season in the county. Health officials didn’t provide the sex or age of the victim, but said the child was not immunized. No other specific details surrounding the death were immediately released. In November, officials in Pinal County reported a pediatric flu death, marking the first such death of the season statewide.
PHOENIX, AZ

