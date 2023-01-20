ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE 15

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions

CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
963xke.com

Tricky travel Monday, more snow headed this way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Travel for Monday morning will still be tricky following Sunday’s snowfall. Light snow will still be lingering over portions of the area early. The snow is accompanied by patchy freezing drizzle and is causing slippery conditions on untreated surfaces and secondary roads. If...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Community Schools to announce school start and end times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials will make an announcement on the decision during Monday night’s school board meeting. The district held six...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Collectables galore at The Men’s Mart Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Men’s Mart Show made its mark on the Fort Wayne community Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Show invited vendors and collectors to check out a range of treasures with free admission. Some specifics included Funko Pop! figures, Pokémon, Nintendo games, sport cards, Hot Wheels, Legos and comic books.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
WANE-TV

Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN

