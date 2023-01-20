Read full article on original website
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
WANE-TV
Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
WANE-TV
Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions
CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
963xke.com
Tricky travel Monday, more snow headed this way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Travel for Monday morning will still be tricky following Sunday’s snowfall. Light snow will still be lingering over portions of the area early. The snow is accompanied by patchy freezing drizzle and is causing slippery conditions on untreated surfaces and secondary roads. If...
wtvbam.com
Branch County included in Winter Storm Watch, 5-8 inches of snow possible on Wednesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter maybe making up for lost time. There has been very little snowfall so far this winter but the forecast for the middle of the week says that is about to change. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch...
WOWO News
Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
westbendnews.net
Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France at The Old Fort
Make plans to attend the next event at the Historic Fort Wayne in downtown Fort Wayne. Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It is the dawn of the new year 1743 at Post des...
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
WANE-TV
Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools to announce school start and end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials will make an announcement on the decision during Monday night’s school board meeting. The district held six...
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
Collectables galore at The Men’s Mart Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Men’s Mart Show made its mark on the Fort Wayne community Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Show invited vendors and collectors to check out a range of treasures with free admission. Some specifics included Funko Pop! figures, Pokémon, Nintendo games, sport cards, Hot Wheels, Legos and comic books.
wfft.com
UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
WANE-TV
Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
'It really doesn't feel like home anymore' | 12 Miami County homes flagged for cancer-causing vapor testing
PERU, Ind — Things got heated during Peru’s first city council meeting of the year — when residents demanded answers after learning their homes could be contaminated by a known carcinogen. The news came after cleanup efforts began at a former manufacturing facility. "Why haven't we let...
