CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.

CHURUBUSCO, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO