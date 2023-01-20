Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

Two suspected teenage carjackers trying to evade US Capitol police after a dramatic car chase took a short-lived refuge inside an outdoor restaurant freezer Tuesday, cops said. Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, both 18, were arrested after cops found them hiding inside the fridge, the department said in a statement. They were charged with stealing a car, carrying deadly weapons without a license and felony fleeing. The arrests put an end to a wild pursuit that began at 11:45 a.m. in Washington, DC’s East End when a USCP officer noticed a white BMW sedan that was believed to be tied to a string of armed carjackings across a neighboring county. Police, who believed the duo driving the car was armed and dangerous, tried to make a traffic stop, but the teenagers sped away. During the chase, the carjackers clipped a police van before crashing into a police SUV, the department alleges. That’s when police said Hardy and Jordan made a break for it. The pair allegedly ditched the stolen car and ran into the outdoor freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. Officers found the two hiding in the fridge and took the duo into custody. A gun and a high-capacity magazine were recovered, police said.

