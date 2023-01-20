Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

Read full article on original website
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
KTVZ
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter intends to plead guilty to federal charges, court docs show
The man accused of killing 23 people and wounding nearly two dozen others in the 2019 mass shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 intends to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court filings. Days after the US government indicated it would not seek the death penalty, attorneys for...
New York Post
Accused teen serial carjackers arrested by DC police after hiding in outdoor freezer
Two suspected teenage carjackers trying to evade US Capitol police after a dramatic car chase took a short-lived refuge inside an outdoor restaurant freezer Tuesday, cops said. Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, both 18, were arrested after cops found them hiding inside the fridge, the department said in a statement. They were charged with stealing a car, carrying deadly weapons without a license and felony fleeing. The arrests put an end to a wild pursuit that began at 11:45 a.m. in Washington, DC’s East End when a USCP officer noticed a white BMW sedan that was believed to be tied to a string of armed carjackings across a neighboring county. Police, who believed the duo driving the car was armed and dangerous, tried to make a traffic stop, but the teenagers sped away. During the chase, the carjackers clipped a police van before crashing into a police SUV, the department alleges. That’s when police said Hardy and Jordan made a break for it. The pair allegedly ditched the stolen car and ran into the outdoor freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. Officers found the two hiding in the fridge and took the duo into custody. A gun and a high-capacity magazine were recovered, police said.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
KTVZ
Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
The suspect in the overnight fatal shooting that left three people dead in Yakima, Washington, has died after taking his own life, the Yakima Police Chief said Tuesday. Police were pointed to the suspect’s location after getting a 911 call from a woman who had lent the suspect her phone near a Target store in Yakima, Police Chief Matt Murray said in a Tuesday evening news conference.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
KTVZ
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
KTVZ
What we know about the victims in the Monterey Park massacre
Among the victims of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday were a loving father, and a woman whose family called her one of their biggest cheerleaders. Dozens in their 50s, 60s and 70s gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend when a...
