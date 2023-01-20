ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson’s Late Three Lifts Tigers Over Hokies 51-50 on Saturday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. – Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) poured in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left in the contest to lift Clemson University men’s basketball over Virginia Tech, 51-50. Tyson finished with his 11th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers (16-4, 8-1...
Bradford, Perpignan Lead Clemson to Win at Boston College, 67-57

Chestnut Hill, Mass. – Behind the play of its starting guards, Clemson downed Boston College, 67-57, on Sunday afternoon inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The win moves the Tigers to 13-8 on the year, 4-5 ACC, while the loss drops the Eagles to 13-9, 3-6 ACC. Daisha...
Grant Earns Performer of the Week Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — Kiara Grant’s record-breaking performance at the Texas Tech Red Raider Open on Jan. 20 earned her this week’s women’s track performer of the week award, the conference announced on Tuesday. Grant’s 7.09 (7.11 altitude adjusted) time in the 60 meter dash broke an ACC record that stood for 23 years.
Tigers Sweep Doubleheader for Second Consecutive Weekend

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Tennis team (4-0) continued its strong start to the season on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep over Presbyterian College and Wofford at Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. It marks the second consecutive doubleheader sweep for Clemson, and all four matches thus far were won by a score of 7-0. “I’m super proud of our team and where the girls are physically and mentally,” said Head Coach Amy Sargeant. “The girls have learned a lot this week and I commend their commitment to trusting the process and challenging themselves to get better.”
2023 Baseball Outlook

The 126th edition of Clemson Baseball has many familiar faces returning and a plethora of talented newcomers, but the headline is the addition of first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, who has returned to Clemson to lead the program 21 years after serving as the volunteer assistant coach in 2002. Most notably, Bakich led the Wolverines to the College World Series and championship series in 2019.
