CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Tennis team (4-0) continued its strong start to the season on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep over Presbyterian College and Wofford at Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. It marks the second consecutive doubleheader sweep for Clemson, and all four matches thus far were won by a score of 7-0. “I’m super proud of our team and where the girls are physically and mentally,” said Head Coach Amy Sargeant. “The girls have learned a lot this week and I commend their commitment to trusting the process and challenging themselves to get better.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO