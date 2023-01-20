BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the most popular weapons against slippery roads and paths is salt, but it can also be harmful to the environment. Salt, or sodium chloride, lowers the freezing point of water, which prevents ice from forming and snow from sticking to surfaces. But when it runs off our pathways and roads and into the water supply, it creates problems for plants and animals.

