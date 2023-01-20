Read full article on original website
Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
Ticonderoga receives downtown development dollars
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10 million for development. The town is the winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The money will be spent on transforming the downtown area by making it more walkable, upgrading tourist destinations, and...
Prevention tips to minimize excess salt to keep Lake Champlain safe
Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project begins next week
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction work is set to begin next week on a first-of-its-kind traffic pattern for the Green Mountain State. The new “diverging diamond” project is located just off Interstate 89′s Exit 16 in Colchester. It’s been years in the works for years, along with litigation that could eventually allow Costco to sell gasoline without restricted hours.
NBC5 In Depth: Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest previews 2023 projects, plans
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently put forth some of her upcoming policy initiatives for 2023, including expanding childcare and reconsidering bail reform, just to name a few. So, how do those initiatives impact our communities?. This week, NBC5’s Stewart Ledbetter sat down with Plattsburgh Mayor...
Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own. The city laid out its budget...
Housing developers say Scott budget falls short
Monday night, Burlington City Councilors voted on minor changes to the city's redistricting map going before voters on Town Meeting Day. Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the...
Monday Weathercast
Monday night, Burlington City Councilors voted on minor changes to the city's redistricting map going before voters on Town Meeting Day. Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the...
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
State officials explore sale of Burlington office building
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration could be considering selling a state-owned building in the heart of downtown Burlington. The proposal, according to BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, is to sell the state office building at 108 Cherry Street, which holds several state agencies including the health department. The state...
Tips for selling used items online
Tips to minimize salt use on walkways and keep waterways clean
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the most popular weapons against slippery roads and paths is salt, but it can also be harmful to the environment. Salt, or sodium chloride, lowers the freezing point of water, which prevents ice from forming and snow from sticking to surfaces. But when it runs off our pathways and roads and into the water supply, it creates problems for plants and animals.
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
CVU threat leads to increased police presence
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday after a threat on social media. In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”. He says...
Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise
What To Do: Sunday, January 22
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday. Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.
Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat
Andrew and Hannah Christiansen purchased the formerly troubled business last year. To counter a history of safety concerns at the location, they have partnered with social service agencies on community outreach. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat.
Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
