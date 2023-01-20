ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two Oneida County officials receive Republican Committee endorsement

UTICA- Two Oneida County officials have received endorsement via the county’s Republican Committee. This development is according to the latest from WKTV. The County’s Executive, Anthony Picente, has been at the helm since 2007 and plans to seek a 5th term this fall, he announced Friday. In addition,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Bagel Grove posts clever response to neighboring McDonald's sign

Bagel Grove in South Utica has cleverly responded to the McDonald’s sign next door. When the McDonald’s on Genesee Street posted “Bagels are Back” on the breakfast menu, Bagel Grove quipped, “Real Bagels Have Always Been Here.”. Neighboring businesses sometimes start sign wars to stir...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers

ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

