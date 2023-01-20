Read full article on original website
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
WKTV
21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
cnycentral.com
Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March
UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
WKTV
Unemployment rates up from November to December across the Mohawk Valley
Unemployment rates were up across the Mohawk Valley at the end of 2022, with Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties each seeing an uptick. Here are the rates in each county from November to December:. Oneida County. December: 3.1%. November: 2.9%. Herkimer County. December: 3.8%. November: 3.3%. Otsego County. December: 3.2%
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
$609,500 home in Pompey: See 41 home sales in Onondaga County
The Oswego County Clerk’s office experienced an outage that began on January 9. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work Service was restored internally on January 17. Anyone desiring to search Onondaga County records may only view records at the County Clerk’s office – external...
flackbroadcasting.com
Two Oneida County officials receive Republican Committee endorsement
UTICA- Two Oneida County officials have received endorsement via the county’s Republican Committee. This development is according to the latest from WKTV. The County’s Executive, Anthony Picente, has been at the helm since 2007 and plans to seek a 5th term this fall, he announced Friday. In addition,...
WKTV
Bagel Grove posts clever response to neighboring McDonald's sign
Bagel Grove in South Utica has cleverly responded to the McDonald’s sign next door. When the McDonald’s on Genesee Street posted “Bagels are Back” on the breakfast menu, Bagel Grove quipped, “Real Bagels Have Always Been Here.”. Neighboring businesses sometimes start sign wars to stir...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their Safety
Residents of Syracuse, NY, are concerned about the increasing rate of car vandalism in their city. Reports of broken windows, slashed tires, and graffiti has become all too common, leaving residents feeling unsafe and frustrated.
WKTV
The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers
ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
WKTV
Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
