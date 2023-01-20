Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
click orlando
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
click orlando
WATCH: Daytona Beach police negotiate with woman accused of killing terminally ill husband in hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police released a portion of body-camera video on Monday, showing officers attempting to negotiate with a woman after they say she shot and killed her terminally-ill husband in a hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Cooler...
click orlando
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
click orlando
Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
click orlando
Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
Man accused of torching Longwood condo to get back at HOA owed $29K in dues dispute, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man accused of burning down his condo as “revenge” against his homeowners’ association owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid dues and other costs to the HOA, court records show. Marc Lane Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday on four counts of...
click orlando
Halifax Health adds metal detectors, extra security measures to hospitals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Halifax Health in Volusia County is beefing up security at its hospitals by installing metal detectors at its entrances. The move comes just days after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband inside an Advent Health Daytona Beach hospital room Saturday. Halifax said...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
click orlando
Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say
LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
Powerball jackpot climbs to $526M with no winner
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing. No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $502 million drawing. There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, so here are the numbers: 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and the Powerball is 23. The top...
click orlando
3 men, 1 teen arrested after violent Winter Springs home robbery, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Three men and one teen were arrested following an armed robbery in Winter Springs on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said they responded to an apartment along Laurel Oaks Drive after receiving reports of a robbery. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple...
Comments / 0