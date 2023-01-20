ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Powerball jackpot climbs to $526M with no winner

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing. No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $502 million drawing. There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, so here are the numbers: 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and the Powerball is 23. The top...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy