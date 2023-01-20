ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews

The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”. 18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
coladaily.com

16-year-old Lugoff-Elgin high school junior identified as victim in fatal car accident

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 16-year-old William Shealy of Lugoff as the victim killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. According to West, Kershaw County 911 received a call that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Ridgeway Rd in Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Shealy was driving a 2008 350Z Nissan toward Lugoff and collided with a 2014 F150 Ford truck headed toward Ridgeway. The driver of the truck was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and Shealy was traveling east when the Nissan spun out and was struck by the Ford.
LUGOFF, SC
WBTV

18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting

It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Of SUV Crashes Into Two Homes In Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a driver to crash into two homes near Wesley Chapel. Firefighters shared these photos. You can see an SUV is part of the way inside a home on Beacon Avenue. Investigators arrived on the scene around one a.m. Sunday.
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Chester Police Investigate Homicide

CHESTER, S.C. — Police say they were called Sunday to Steinkuehler Street for a man lying in the street. This happened just after 8:30 a.m. Police say that they found Corey Bennett deceased. Later that day, Willie Caldwell III was arrested and charged in connection with Bennett’s death.
CHESTER, SC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy