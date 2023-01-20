Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 16-year-old William Shealy of Lugoff as the victim killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. According to West, Kershaw County 911 received a call that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Ridgeway Rd in Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Shealy was driving a 2008 350Z Nissan toward Lugoff and collided with a 2014 F150 Ford truck headed toward Ridgeway. The driver of the truck was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and Shealy was traveling east when the Nissan spun out and was struck by the Ford.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO