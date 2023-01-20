Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say. One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers...
One killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips in Chester County: SCHP
The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-77 southbound around the 69th-mile marker.
WBTV
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews
The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”. 18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police...
1 dead in single-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Chester County, troopers say
The driver of a single-vehicle crash died Monday off Interstate 77 in Chester County, troopers in South Carolina said. A 2019 Nissan sedan was going south near mile marker 69 at about 3 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck an embankment and a tree before overturning. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
Driver dies after spinning out of Kershaw County road, being struck by truck
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Kershaw County that comes as the region has continued to see heavy rain throughout the day. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday around...
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
WIS-TV
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and the 2008 Nissan 350Z...
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
coladaily.com
16-year-old Lugoff-Elgin high school junior identified as victim in fatal car accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 16-year-old William Shealy of Lugoff as the victim killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. According to West, Kershaw County 911 received a call that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Ridgeway Rd in Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Shealy was driving a 2008 350Z Nissan toward Lugoff and collided with a 2014 F150 Ford truck headed toward Ridgeway. The driver of the truck was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and Shealy was traveling east when the Nissan spun out and was struck by the Ford.
WBTV
18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Of SUV Crashes Into Two Homes In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a driver to crash into two homes near Wesley Chapel. Firefighters shared these photos. You can see an SUV is part of the way inside a home on Beacon Avenue. Investigators arrived on the scene around one a.m. Sunday.
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
WBTV
Police: Juveniles apprehended after police chase through Charlotte in stolen Hyundai
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted of a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a press release. The department’s Aviation Unit found...
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
So far Union County school board members haven’t commented on the lawsuit. Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash. Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Chester Police Investigate Homicide
CHESTER, S.C. — Police say they were called Sunday to Steinkuehler Street for a man lying in the street. This happened just after 8:30 a.m. Police say that they found Corey Bennett deceased. Later that day, Willie Caldwell III was arrested and charged in connection with Bennett’s death.
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Comments / 0