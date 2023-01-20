ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
mega

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump 's three children — Donald Jr. , 45, Ivanka , 41, and Eric , 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.

Dorothy Curry , who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing.

mega

The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump .

IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER ACCEPTING AWARD FOR LATE IVANA TRUMP

The businesswoman also fondly recalled that the caretaker used to teach the kids prayers when they were young, noting: "I can't say that religion plays a large role in my life now. But I'm glad the children grew up talking to God."

mega

In the same book, Eric also revealed that he thought of the nanny as his "second mother" and that he loved her "immensely."

IVANA TRUMP'S WILL: FAMILY INSIDER 'WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED' IF SHE LEFT FORTUNE TO HER BELOVED DOG TIGER

"She's raised me since I was a baby, and we are incredibly close — inseparable," he revealed in a quote from his mother's tome. "She's a big, and very important, part of our family."

mega

As OK! previously reported, Ivana passed away on Thursday, July 14, after suffering a fall in her lavish New York home. Months later, Ivanka took to Instagram to reflect on the complicated feelings of celebrating the holidays without her mother for the very first time.

"Grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year," she shared in an Instagram Story followed by several photos of her family enjoying Christmas together in past years. "New memories are being made, my children's laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma's presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable."

"The loss of a parent is one of life's very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared," she continued in the somber social media post. "To all who have experienced the loss of a loved one this year, may hope sustain you, may good memories provide you comfort, may friends and family surround you, and may love give you strength."

Forbes reported Dorothy was given the condo in Ivana's will, as well as the quotes from Raising Trump .

Comments / 939

Diane
4d ago

OMG she left nothing to her ex-husband 😂 duh, who leaves anything to their ex husband?

Reply(103)
813
Regan Senal
4d ago

No person leave money to an ex. Why even put that in this article. Try to make trump look bad maybe?

Reply(57)
338
Angela Jones
4d ago

oh, what a shocker....I put nothing in my will for my ex either. are you people insane? what, no other news to write about...PATHETIC!!!!!

Reply(1)
116
OK! Magazine

