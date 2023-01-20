Former Gardner Edgerton teacher charged with 2 counts of child sex crimes

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office charged a former Gardner Edgerton High School with child sex crimes on Thursday.

Nick Prutsman, 28, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

In a letter to families, the district said the Gardner Police Department notified them of allegations of criminal conduct against Prutsman.

Prutsman was immediately removed from the classroom and school campus on Dec. 12, according to the district.

"Today, January 19th, the District learned the Johnson County District Attorney’s office criminally charged Mr. Prutsman," the district said in a letter to families. "Unfortunately, due to the pending criminal investigation and as this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide additional details. In no way does USD 231 tolerate such misconduct and acted as quickly as possible to support those involved."

The Gardner Edgerton High School website identifies Prutsman as a teacher of automotive technology at the Advanced Technical Center

Prutsman was arrested Thursday and later posted bond and was released.

He's due back in court on Jan. 31.

—

