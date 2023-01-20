ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

ECRMC accepts termination notice from Healthcare Management Partners

By KYMA News Team
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3det8u_0kKwgTi400

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shakeup at El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the Board of Trustees accepted the termination notice carried out by Healthcare Management Partners.

The ECRMC Board of Trustees accepted the notice on Wednesday evening that is effective on January 29 said the press release.

The press release also mentioned Healthcare Management Partners' contract for the temporary services for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer has been terminated as well.

The Board of Trustees said that ECRMC will continue to be open and will care for the community's medical needs.

Some members of the community have expressed concern after ECRMC closed its obstetrics and delivery department to consolidate those services with Pioneers Memorial Hospital

We'll let you know as soon as the press conference date and time are announced and also bring you coverage in our newscasts.

The post ECRMC accepts termination notice from Healthcare Management Partners appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023

Last Saturday, CR&R held its first community clean-up event of the year. This event is designed for El Centro residents who are unable to have their trash picked up by the waste and cleaning company. The post CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023 appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

Sunset Health hosts event offering free COVID-19 booster vaccine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health is hosting a family vaccination event next Wednesday, January 25. The event will be at Mesa Heights Apartments located at 2150 S. Arizona Avenue. You are able to get your shot from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations are free for individuals six months or older. You can The post Sunset Health hosts event offering free COVID-19 booster vaccine appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy