ECRMC accepts termination notice from Healthcare Management Partners

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shakeup at El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the Board of Trustees accepted the termination notice carried out by Healthcare Management Partners.

The ECRMC Board of Trustees accepted the notice on Wednesday evening that is effective on January 29 said the press release.

The press release also mentioned Healthcare Management Partners' contract for the temporary services for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer has been terminated as well.

The Board of Trustees said that ECRMC will continue to be open and will care for the community's medical needs.

Some members of the community have expressed concern after ECRMC closed its obstetrics and delivery department to consolidate those services with Pioneers Memorial Hospital

We'll let you know as soon as the press conference date and time are announced and also bring you coverage in our newscasts.

