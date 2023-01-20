ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Moore takes office set on easing poverty, local family shelter hopes for upturn

By Jack Watson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB2GX_0kKwgOXf00

Newly-inaugurated Governor Wes Moore has spoken at length about poverty, both on the campaign trail and in his speech at the state house this week.

"We know it is unacceptable that while Maryland has the highest median income in the country, one in eight of our children live in poverty," Moore said Wednesday.

In Baltimore, a local family shelter is hoping for good things with the new administration.

Sarah's Hope is one of three shelters operated by Saint Vincent de Paul in Baltimore. On its team is Chief Operating Officer Jarrell McRae, a Baltimore native and a past victim of child poverty.

"My mom was a single mom," McRae recounted, "and she did everything she could to ensure I was successful."

"Our constituents that we serve here are normal people," McRae said. "Moms and Dads, families who are just working to get back on their feet so they can be a productive citizen in our city and make our city great."

The aid this organization provides, shelter, meals and help with school, is a support system; as McRae described to WMAR-2 News, one many thought they’d never need.

McRae said some of Moore’s key proposals, including expanding public transit, job training, and renewing the Governor’s Office for Children, can help the people they serve.

"What we're seeing here are young people coming with their families, literally having nothing," said McRae. "And that being really at the forefront of their minds."

"We need everyone’s input, all hands on deck to tackle the next frontier of what it is to serve Baltimore," McRae added.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Settlement Reached with Baltimore Pet Store After Alleged Violation of Puppy Mills Law

Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Upholding his commitment to protecting the public from those who violate consumer laws, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Charm City Puppies, Inc. and its owner, Wayne Cossentino (Charm City Puppies). The Division alleged that Charm City Puppies violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold puppies to consumers in violation of the “No More Puppy Mills Act.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

The cultural abomination of drag queen story hour came to Baltimore

It was a scene that more resembled "Caligula's court" than a building that holds scores of books. A man, dressed as a woman with too much makeup, reads stories to children. Only in 21st-century America could anyone find this cultural aberration permissible. And last week, this circus came to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy