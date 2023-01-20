Read full article on original website
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
WJLA
Md. police search for Germantown home invasion suspects who posed as officers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are searching for three people who broke into a Germantown residence and initially posed as officers, according to the agency. Around 3 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for a reported home invasion. Three men,...
WJLA
Va. troopers search for driver involved in I-95 pursuit, crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for the driver involved in a pursuit in Prince William County early Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Kia Soul that was...
WJLA
Alexandria shooting suspect wanted after mistakenly released from jail, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old man who is accused of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia earlier this month is wanted after police say he was mistakenly released from a Maryland jail. On January 15, a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 4600...
WJLA
20-year-old arrested after Prince George's County officer-involved shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
Suspect in custody following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car with its horn going off.
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
WJLA
Silver Spring high school student overdoses, police say; suffers 'medical emergency'
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A student overdosed Tuesday at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, suffering what the school called a "medical emergency," the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said Tuesday. In a letter parents and guardians, JFK High Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said school...
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
WJLA
Officer shoots man firing shots inside Frederick home while wife hid in closet: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man who was firing shots from inside his Frederick, Maryland home early Monday morning was shot by an officer, authorities said. The Frederick Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road around 12:30 a.m. after a report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
WJLA
Former student, 15, arrested for having gun at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville: RCPD
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old former student was arrested after he brought a handgun to Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville Tuesday, Rockville City Police said. Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., Richard Montgomery High School security personnel notified the school’s community engagement officer that a former student was on...
arlnow.com
Crime report: Early morning stabbing and pair of assaults on police
A man was stabbed inside his apartment in the Arlington Mill neighborhood early this morning. The stabbing happened after what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. A 24-year-old Arlington man was subsequently arrested, charged with Malicious Wounding and held without bond. More from the...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
WJLA
Karon Blake's funeral services set Monday after shooting death of 13-year-old
WASHINGTON (7News) — A funeral service will be held Monday morning for Karon Blake, according to his obituary. The 13-year-old was shot and killed in northeast D.C. back on Jan. 17. A resident who is also a D.C. city employee told police he saw the teen possibly trying to break into cars and shot him during a confrontation.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
Man dead following shooting in Southern Avenue Metro station parking lot, police investigate
The latest updates on this shooting can be found here. A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at Southern Avenue's metro station. Officials from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) report the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene.
