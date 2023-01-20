OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Seventh and eighth graders can enter sweepstakes for money for college savings, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Treasurer. The "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes will be sponsored for the 21st year by the state treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers.

