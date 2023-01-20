Read full article on original website
Mocs Release Football Schedule With Opener Set For Sept 2nd at North Alabama
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs revealed the 2023 football schedule Monday. There are 11 games on tap with a return to SEC play included as well as two regional non-conference matchups balanced by the 8-game Southern Conference slate. Labor Day weekend sees the Mocs open at North Alabama. This is...
UTC stumbles at home against ETSU without big man
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- ETSU shot 80 percent from the floor in the second half and Mocs fall 78-62. Jake Stephens wasn’t playing during the game as he was seen on the bench in street clothes and a partial cast on his hand. His presence was missed on the court,...
Emerge Conference Returns to Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga welcomed over 700 new visitors as today marked the start of the Emerge Conference. Hosted by the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), Emerge allows for attendants to immerse themselves in a new city while learning new skills and tactics for hosting successful events. The...
Bradley Central girls shine against LFO
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-Battle between Georgia and Tennessee. LFO vs Bradley Central. Christen Collins drives from behind the arc sees a lane and gets that lay in. Bradley responds with a triple from the corner by Harmonie Ware. Bradley showing size down low as Kimora Fields able to score through contact...
Mark Drinkard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -- The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command 614 is partnering with Food City to host a food drive lasting from January 23rd to January 27th…. CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -- Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton plans to bring a variety of bills to the legislation this year. Among these are exemptions to…
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Dalton’s Yahir Paez to Pro Contract
(chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com) The Chattanooga Red Wolves are pleased to announce the signing of homegrown talent and Red Wolves Academy prospect Yahir Paez to his first professional contract. Contract pending league and federation approval. Paez, a 19-year-old native of Dalton, GA, is a midfielder who signed an academy contract with the first...
New Arts Project to Celebrate Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Budding artists who live or work along Rossville Boulevard have a unique opportunity to expand their creative endeavors. Artsbuild has created the Chattanooga Art and Climate Project. They are looking for three Rossville Boulevard artists to take part in an 18-month project that will culminate in a...
Tivoli Foundation Searching for Answers Following Vandalism
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tivoli Theatre suffered an attack from suspected vandals late last weekend. Chattanooga police are still searching for the suspects they believe vandalized the Tivoli Center Building on the night of Saturday, January 14th. This is the building that is adjacent to the Tivoli Theatre...
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
More to the Story with Staley – Holocaust Exhibit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It used to be a permanent exhibit in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC. Now, it’s a traveling exhibit, and Chattanooga is one of its stops. The Chattanooga Public Library is one of only 50 public libraries in America to host the...
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
Chattanooga auto theft suspect steals car, kidnaps child
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga police responded to an auto theft this morning just after 10 a.m. Authorities are still investigating the suspect behind the crime, but they do know one thing — a child was kidnapped in the stolen car, as well. Fortunately, Chattanooga police say the child...
Up, Up, Up: Gas Prices Still on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga gas prices are still on the rise. The average gas price in Chattanooga has jumped 26 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a report from GasBuddy. As of Monday, average Chattanooga gas prices sit at $3.13 per gallon. GasBuddy reveals that...
Sequatchie County Police Arrest Six in Drug Bust
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people in a drug bust. Officers say that a two day investigation began when officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway one-11 after witnessing what they believed to be a drug transaction. They discovered suspected fentanyl and marijuana...
Less Money Back with This Year’s Tax Refund?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today is the official start of the 2023 tax filing season, which means tax returns are just on the horizon. The IRS says most people can expect refunds in less than 3 weeks after filing. However, one expert told News 12 to not count on...
