UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say

BUCKNER, Mo. — The Buckner, Missouri Police Department reports a suspect involved in a recent home invasion incident is now in custody.

Police said it look place between the hours of 11:00 .m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue. The house was broken into resulting in firearms and a vehicle being stolen.

The suspect of the burglary, identified as 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin, left in the victim’s truck, leaving the suspect’s personal vehicle at the scene, according to police.

On Friday around 4 p.m., multiple agencies in Clay County located the stolen vehicle and a short chase began which ended with the capture and arrest of Martin, according to police.

No injuries were reported from the chase.

The stolen vehicle, along with one stolen firearm were recovered on the scene.

