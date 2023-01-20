ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

GALLERY | 2023 Women's March in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of Women's March participants turned out in Northwest D.C. on Sunday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Send us your photos from the event here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Whitman-Walker Health Celebrates 50 Years of serving the LGBTQ+ Community

Whitman-Walker, a leader in LGBTQ health, research, education, and policy with special expertise in HIV care, will kick off its 50th year this month, launching a year long campaign through special events and initiatives that highlight the organization’s vast achievements over the past five decades responding to community need including LGBTQ healthcare, HIV prevention and treatment and research designed to impact the lives of those they serve.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Howard University makes history, wins $90M million military research contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — Howard University is making history after winning a $90 million contract for military research, according to the university. The university is the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to lead a university-affiliated research center (UARC), which will be funded by the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Part of Columbia Pike near Pentagon City to close; Metrobus rolls out detours

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metrobuses will detour on Monday due to a lengthy expansion project at Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike. Buses are scheduled to detour until further notice to facilitate the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike near South Joyce St in Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WJLA

DC Auto Show returns with mix of classics and glimpses to the future

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back, giving fans a good mix of classic cars and a look at budding technology. The event is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in D.C. The show will be open to the public until Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON, DC

