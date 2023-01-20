Read full article on original website
WJLA
GALLERY | 2023 Women's March in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of Women's March participants turned out in Northwest D.C. on Sunday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Send us your photos from the event here.
WJLA
Whitman-Walker Health Celebrates 50 Years of serving the LGBTQ+ Community
Whitman-Walker, a leader in LGBTQ health, research, education, and policy with special expertise in HIV care, will kick off its 50th year this month, launching a year long campaign through special events and initiatives that highlight the organization’s vast achievements over the past five decades responding to community need including LGBTQ healthcare, HIV prevention and treatment and research designed to impact the lives of those they serve.
WJLA
Howard University makes history, wins $90M million military research contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — Howard University is making history after winning a $90 million contract for military research, according to the university. The university is the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to lead a university-affiliated research center (UARC), which will be funded by the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense, officials said.
WJLA
LIST | Metro's summer 2023 projects to temporarily close some Maryland, Virginia stations
WASHINGTON (7News) — A shocker from Metro Tuesday morning that will likely frustrate a lot of riders -- some Maryland and Virginia stations will face temporary shutdowns due to its "enhanced maintenance work" during summer 2023. Stations on Green Line in Maryland and the Orange Line in Virginia that...
WJLA
Baltimore ranks among top 2 cities with homicide rate problems, according to study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 7% in 45 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, WalletHub released its report on the cities with the biggest homicide rate problems. In order to determine which cities have the...
WJLA
Former Arlington Education Association president charged with embezzling more than $400k
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been charged with multiple felonies for embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization, Fairfax County Police (FCPD) said. An internal audit revealed potential theft by former president Ingrid Gant, and police were notified on Sept....
WJLA
Karon Blake's funeral services set Monday after shooting death of 13-year-old
WASHINGTON (7News) — A funeral service will be held Monday morning for Karon Blake, according to his obituary. The 13-year-old was shot and killed in northeast D.C. back on Jan. 17. A resident who is also a D.C. city employee told police he saw the teen possibly trying to break into cars and shot him during a confrontation.
WJLA
$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
WJLA
Part of Columbia Pike near Pentagon City to close; Metrobus rolls out detours
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metrobuses will detour on Monday due to a lengthy expansion project at Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike. Buses are scheduled to detour until further notice to facilitate the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike near South Joyce St in Arlington, Virginia.
WJLA
'Math was a haymaker punch.' Md. students score 4-5% better in English, drop 25% in math
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — In a board meeting Tuesday, Maryland state education officials shared some good news and some bad news on the latest performance data from last school year. While math proficiency dropped across the state, elementary and middle school students did a little better in English language...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
WJLA
Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
WJLA
Metro to inspect wheels less often to add more 7000 series trains, have shorter wait times
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro said a decision to allow it to inspect the wheels on its newest trains less often will allow the transit agency to add more trains to the tracks and reduce wait times in the near future. More details about when and which lines will see...
WJLA
'Clandestine' meeting held before Syed's release, say attorneys for Hae Min Lee's brother
(WBFF) — The attorneys for the brother of Hae Min Lee say that prosecutors, the judge, and the defendant held what they call a "clandestine" meeting before the hearing that led to the release of Adnan Syed. In 2000, Syed was convicted of killing Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend....
WJLA
Arlington County Board takes in public opinion on affordable housing strategy
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the Arlington County Board progressing with their plans to update the land use code in an effort to increase the supply of homes and improve affordability, residents who support and oppose their approach filled the meeting room Saturday to have their voices heard. Saturday's...
WJLA
Baltimore County Police K9 Dudas passes away after years of "faithful service"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police department announced the passing of K9 Dudas. Dudas, the six-year-old patrol and narcotics K9 served in the county "faithfully" for six years, his entire life. Baltimore County Police tweeted, "Our thoughts are with his handler, Ofc. C. Sterling and the members of...
WJLA
2 teens wanted for carjackings arrested after hiding from Capitol Police in freezer: USCP
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday said they arrested two suspects who hid in an outdoor restaurant freezer following a vehicle pursuit. Around 11:45 a.m., an officer along the 100 block of E Street, Northwest, spotted a white BMW sedan that was believed to...
WJLA
Alexandria shooting suspect wanted after mistakenly released from jail, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old man who is accused of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia earlier this month is wanted after police say he was mistakenly released from a Maryland jail. On January 15, a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 4600...
WJLA
DC Auto Show returns with mix of classics and glimpses to the future
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back, giving fans a good mix of classic cars and a look at budding technology. The event is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in D.C. The show will be open to the public until Jan. 29.
