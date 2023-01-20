Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
Why was National Grid power out for so many during Buffalo's Christmas blizzard?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four weeks after the Christmas blizzard killed more than 40 people, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark, the 7 News I-Team is working to get answers why power was out for so many and for so long. Outside one of the National...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Buffalo woman lost $700 in Buffalo Bills ticket scam on Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another season ended in disappointment for Bills Mafia, but even though it is now history, a local woman is sharing her story of ticket troubles so others won't get scammed in the future. The woman said she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars when she...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather Warning. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
FIRST ALERT: Sunday snow and wintry mix to cause travel disruptions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Isolated snow showers develop late as more moisture moves in Sunday morning and early afternoon. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
Hilton varsity cheerleaders win first place and Grand Champions
Hilton varsity cheerleaders won first place and Grand Champions at the Spencerport Showdown on January 14.
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
Governor Hochul: Village of Lancaster and Village of Wellsville to Receive $4.5 Million Each
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES LANCASTER AND WELLSVILLE AS WESTERN NEW YORK WINNERS OF FIRST ROUND OF NY FORWARD AWARDS. New $100 Million NY Forward Program Builds on Momentum of the Successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Support a More Equitable Downtown Recovery for New York’s Smaller and Rural Communities. Governor Kathy...
