Buffalo, NY

Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Fox 19

FIRST ALERT: Sunday snow and wintry mix to cause travel disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Isolated snow showers develop late as more moisture moves in Sunday morning and early afternoon. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive travel weather across the tri-state as...
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
