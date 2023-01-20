Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC San Diego
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Offers Lackluster Guidance, Says New Business Growth Slowed in December
Microsoft's Azure cloud growth slowed to 31%, barely beating analysts' projections. Management called for $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in revenue for the next quarter, while analysts expected over $52 billion, with Azure growth slowing further. The software maker took a $1.2 billion charge in the quarter in connection with...
NBC San Diego
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Fall in Overnight Trading as Microsoft Reverses Earlier Gains
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
NBC San Diego
Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move
Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 260 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
NBC San Diego
Brits Are Being Paid to Cut Power Use, as Cold Snap Threatens Supply
More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...
NBC San Diego
Bill Gates Is ‘Very Optimistic' About the Future: ‘Better to Be Born 20 Years From Now…Than Any Time in the Past'
Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
NBC San Diego
New Technique From U.S. National Lab Promises to Strip Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Power Plants and Factories at Record-Low Cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
