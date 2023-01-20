Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m. Two others were transported...
Chronicle
Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says
Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District 5 to Offer Blood Pressure Checks to Residents
Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, residents can go to the main station at 115 E. Washington St. in Napavine and get their blood pressure checked by an emergency medical technician or a paramedic. Those who get their blood pressure checked will receive a free wallet card to keep track of their blood pressure.
kptv.com
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
Chronicle
Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested
A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
q13fox.com
Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma
Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital.
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Displayed Knife, Charged at Employee
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at the Home Depot store on Marvin Road. The man entered the store Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to police, then prepared to steal items from the store. When the man was confronted by a loss prevention...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Charged With Robbery After Allegedly Trying to Steal Package in October
A 19-year-old woman accused of injuring a man while trying to steal a package outside his Centralia apartment in October was arrested on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. The defendant, Amaya M. Romero, of Centralia, had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday. Romero is accused...
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
2 dead after car runs red light, crashes, erupts in flames in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people have been killed in a fiery crash in Tacoma and two others were hurt. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the fatal crash shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two cars were involved. Police believe the two people who were killed, along with a...
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Chronicle
Sirens: Shoplifter Pursued After Stealing Over $1,000 in Groceries; Dog Attacks Person; Drive-By Shooting Threat
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Slashed Tires. • Just after 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, a...
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor ORV announces closure; announcement comes months after lease expired
The Grays Harbor ORV park has officially announced their closure via a social media post. The local outdoor park announced on Sunday that they are closed, although Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines said that their contract expired in October and the announcement months later as a “Breaking News” item came as a surprise.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Alleged Controlled Substance Homicide in Chehalis
A Centralia man was arrested early Thursday morning for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 45-year-old woman in Chehalis. The victim’s name has not been released by the Chehalis Police Department pending notification of her next of kin. Lewis County Dispatch received a call at approximately...
kentreporter.com
Kent Police seek public’s help to find missing woman
Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Kent woman, who is mentally disabled and reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicole Shives was shopping Sunday at WinCo Foods, 21100 91st Place S., with her caregiver when suddenly she ran out the front door, according to police.
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood
A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
Comments / 0