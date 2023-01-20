Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO