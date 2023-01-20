ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

MyNorthwest

1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m. Two others were transported...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says

Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Fire District 5 to Offer Blood Pressure Checks to Residents

Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, residents can go to the main station at 115 E. Washington St. in Napavine and get their blood pressure checked by an emergency medical technician or a paramedic. Those who get their blood pressure checked will receive a free wallet card to keep track of their blood pressure.
NAPAVINE, WA
kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police seek public’s help to find missing woman

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Kent woman, who is mentally disabled and reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicole Shives was shopping Sunday at WinCo Foods, 21100 91st Place S., with her caregiver when suddenly she ran out the front door, according to police.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood

A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
RYDERWOOD, WA

