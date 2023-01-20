Read full article on original website
Netflix’s latest gripping war story changes the course of history on the Top 10 in 72 countries
Netflix has quietly become one of the go-to destinations for gripping war stories over the course of the last few years, and it’s fitting that today has seen the Norwegian epic Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat become one of the streaming service’s most popular movies. Not only has...
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend
James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
Netflix won’t spend the money to save your favorite shows, but it will pay $20 million for the rights to a drama
At this point, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact there’s no point in becoming too emotionally invested in any Netflix series, when the evidence is there for all to see that there’s an alarmingly high possibility it’ll bite the dust sooner rather than later. Since...
A sci-fi flop that got hit with a lawsuit after tanking at the box office re-orbits the streaming charts
As if an underwhelming box office performance and lukewarm reviews wasn’t bad enough, 2001’s forgotten sci-fi mystery K-PAX saw insult added to injury when it got hit with a plagiarism lawsuit after the fact. The cosmic caper finds Kevin Spacey’s unknown patient arrive at a mental institution, where...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
One of Netflix’s longest-running originals returns with a bang to take down the Top 10 in 58 countries
Netflix has deservedly been placed under the spotlight for continuing to cancel a massive number of hit shows that have proven themselves to be immensely popular through viewing figures, but it’s not a fate that befalls every single one of the platform’s in-house originals. Then again, Fauda isn’t a fantasy series, so that’s maybe why it survived the cull for so long.
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
Streaming users seduced by a bargain basement supernatural chiller ruined in its final act
You don’t have to travel very far on any streaming service or on-demand platform to find a supernaturally-tinged horror movie, but you do have to dig a little deeper to uncover a good one. Unfortunately, Devil’s Workshop isn’t one of them. That’s not to say the film...
A new Marvel casting call suggests Diamondback might be headed to the MCU
Captain America: New World Order is edging closer to filming, and with it comes some of our first whispers of new characters. The casting calls are out in the wild, and they seem to confirm the inclusion of a major Serpent Society character. The second iteration of Diamondback looks to...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
