Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
TPG Road Work: Week of January 23, 2023
Tangipahoa Parish’s Phase 22 overlay crews will be dressing Brignac Road, Riverdale Heights, Company Road, Wallace Court, East Mulberry Street, Miller Road, Jaun Wood Road, Premo Lane, Arcola Road, Forbes Road, Peck Martin Road, Willie McCoy Road, Verberne Road, Joe Dyson Road, and Hunt Road. Once all dressing work...
an17.com
Tangi Code Enforcement cites suspect, cleans up illegal dump site on Illinois Jones
HAMMOND—A Hammond man has been charged after an illegal dump site was discovered last week on Illinois Jones Road. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller credits the parish’s Code Enforcement team for identifying and investigating the illegal dump site near the Woodhaven community. More than 30 bags of trash were found at this location.
an17.com
Virginia “Dale” Boler
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
an17.com
Richard Newman, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
an17.com
Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
an17.com
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born on February 8, 1954, in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Wilkerson and Joann Ferguson Wilkerson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnny L....
an17.com
Pamela Morris Smith
A resident of Holden, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. She was born October 23, 1964, and was 58 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Wall and husband, Joseph; 2 granddaughters, Jayde and Jolie Wall; sister, Vickie Futrell; niece, Jennifer Martin; nephew, Jase Martin; and brother, Phillip Morris and Debbie Rhodes. Preceded in death by husband, Kerry V. Smith; son, Jason Phillip Smith; parents, James E. Morris and Mary Kathryn Morris; brother-in-law, Mitch Futrell. Graveside Services will be held at Montpelier Cemetery at 1:00PM Thursday, January 26, 2023. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Comments / 0