Dade City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay. The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release. Featuring basic coffee drinks to the...
CLEARWATER, FL
tourcounsel.com

Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's where you can drink during Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival and, as part of the celebration, many will choose to drink. For those 21 years old or over, you can enjoy the fun with a beer or cocktail in hand during the parade, but only in certain areas. Described as wet zones, the city of Tampa has designated three specific places for people to consume alcohol at the same time they participate in the event.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Police's motor unit gears up for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla — Law enforcement in Tampa said they’re gearing up for record crowds in this year's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. “This is game day for us," Roy Paz, master patrol officer with the Tampa Police Department, said. "We are very excited about Gasparilla.”. For the TPD's motor...
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
floridahikes.com

John R. Bonner Nature Park

A hidden gem surrounded by neighborhoods, John R. Bonner Nature Park offers excellent birding opportunities along short loop trails and a scenic boardwalk. John R. Bonner Nature Park is a small, yet charming park with a lot to offer. In addition to a set of easy loop trails and a...
LARGO, FL
Bay News 9

Providing food to New Port Richey neighbors in need

For a Pasco County couple, the care they have for their neighbors is easy to spot week in and week out. Norman and Sandy Alexander are this week's Everyday Heroes. On a rainy New Port Richey morning, we met Norman and Sandy Alexander. Norman had just returned from a local food bank, which they financially help support, with food they’ll distribute. They do it every Thursday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
TAMPA, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Need beads for Gasparilla? Here's where to find them

TAMPA, Fla. — What's a pirate without their treasures and jewelry? Anyone planning to celebrate Gasparilla is going to need beads, and we have the map of where to find them. Whether this is your first year celebrating the Gasparilla Pirate Festival or you're an experienced Gasparilla celebrator, you can never have too many beads. I mean, did you really go to Gasparilla if you don't have a neck full of hardware?
TAMPA, FL
