FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland DailyLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay. The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release. Featuring basic coffee drinks to the...
Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023. There is now one less ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card. Here's a breakdown of how...
Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Setting up shop at Suncoast Crossing, Drew’s will serve American food with a focus on freshness
New educational installation at ZooTampa lets guests know more about Florida wildlife
TAMPA, Fla. — A new educational installation at ZooTampa at Lowry Park was unveiled Tuesday to help guests better understand the wildlife in Florida and protect the state's native species. The latest feature will also let visitors know how they can co-exist with the diverse species in the Florida...
stpeterising.com
Beloved Kissin’ Cuzzins restaurant to live on after pending sale to employee
Like the El Cap hamburger joint on 4th Street North, Kissin’ Cuzzins, another venerable St. Petersburg restaurant, recently faced an existential crisis but has been saved from the wrecking ball. Located at 951 34th Street North, the diner was listed for sale last August. However, instead of selling the...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Families crowd Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade
The Children's Gasparilla Parade is a Tampa tradition since 1947. Thousands of families crowded Bayshore Boulevard for the all-day celebration.
Pirates to make their way to downtown Tampa as Gasparilla raid nears
TAMPA, Fla. — Arrrgh you ready, Tampa!?. On Tuesday morning, pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla's elite Plunder-Team Ten Special Operations Unit will infiltrate the city's outer defenses as they arrive in the area on their float. As part of this year's Gasparilla Raiding Party, the determined...
tourcounsel.com
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
Here's where you can drink during Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival and, as part of the celebration, many will choose to drink. For those 21 years old or over, you can enjoy the fun with a beer or cocktail in hand during the parade, but only in certain areas. Described as wet zones, the city of Tampa has designated three specific places for people to consume alcohol at the same time they participate in the event.
Tampa Police's motor unit gears up for Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla — Law enforcement in Tampa said they’re gearing up for record crowds in this year's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. “This is game day for us," Roy Paz, master patrol officer with the Tampa Police Department, said. "We are very excited about Gasparilla.”. For the TPD's motor...
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
floridahikes.com
John R. Bonner Nature Park
A hidden gem surrounded by neighborhoods, John R. Bonner Nature Park offers excellent birding opportunities along short loop trails and a scenic boardwalk. John R. Bonner Nature Park is a small, yet charming park with a lot to offer. In addition to a set of easy loop trails and a...
Bay News 9
Providing food to New Port Richey neighbors in need
For a Pasco County couple, the care they have for their neighbors is easy to spot week in and week out. Norman and Sandy Alexander are this week's Everyday Heroes. On a rainy New Port Richey morning, we met Norman and Sandy Alexander. Norman had just returned from a local food bank, which they financially help support, with food they’ll distribute. They do it every Thursday.
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
List of places to find all your pirate outfit ideas for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
TAMPA, Fla. — For all everyone planning on taking over the streets of downtown Tampa for Gasparilla 2023, there is still time to pick up your pirate costumes and outfits before Jan. 28. Whether you want to pick out a pirate shirt, an eye patch, or go fully decked...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
Need beads for Gasparilla? Here's where to find them
TAMPA, Fla. — What's a pirate without their treasures and jewelry? Anyone planning to celebrate Gasparilla is going to need beads, and we have the map of where to find them. Whether this is your first year celebrating the Gasparilla Pirate Festival or you're an experienced Gasparilla celebrator, you can never have too many beads. I mean, did you really go to Gasparilla if you don't have a neck full of hardware?
