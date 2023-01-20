NORTHBOROUGH – A few key clues found along the 1.1-mile Old Farm Trail, constructed in 2005-2007, reveal the history of the area before it was a recreational hiking path. Since the early 1700s, the 100 acres or so to the east of where the trail currently stands was farmland. Most recently it was Stirrup Brook Farm, a dairy farm operating from the 1930s to 1956. Milk production ceased at that time, but the family still had heifers until 1976.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO