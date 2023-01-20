ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Resident's' Malcolm-Jamal Warner Has Been in Some Pretty High-Profile Relationships

Over the years, The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been pretty tight-lipped about his relationships — including the one that he’s currently in. Malcolm — who first rose to fame as Theo on The Cosby Show — first revealed that he was off the market in 2017, when he took to Instagram to announce that he was becoming a father. But who is the mother of his only child? The Accused actor doesn't have a wife, but he's not single!
Zen McGrath Plays Alongside Hugh Jackman in 'The Son' — Who Are His Parents?

Zen McGrath played Nicholas Miller alongside Hugh Jackman in The Son a drama that released Jan. 20, 2023, but who is this young actor and his family? Zen is a 20-year-old from Australia with and older brother named Gulliver and a younger sister, Winta, as well as supportive parents. Fans wouldn't know it by Zen's excellent portrayal of Nicholas Miller's declining mental health as a result of his abandonment, however. Who are the McGrath family of actors?
'Community' Wasn't Quite the Same After Donald Glover's Sudden Exit

Six seasons and a movie! That’s what we expect from Community, but unfortunately, not from Donald Glover. As we rewatch Community on Netflix and Hulu to prepare for the upcoming film, we’re reminded that Donald left the series before its final season. We love his character, Troy Barnes, and are bummed every time we watch him leave.
Who Are The Capasso Triplets on ‘Extreme Sisters’? Here’s What We Know

Fans of TLC’s addictive reality series Extreme Sisters are likely excited to meet the new super-bonded siblings profiled on the show. Season 2 debuts January 23, 2023, and it features the intriguing Capasso triplets. Article continues below advertisement. This identical trio takes extreme sisterhood to the next level. Let’s...
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets

In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
