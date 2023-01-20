Read full article on original website
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Who Are Timothée Chalamet's Parents? The Actor Has Been Called a "Nepo Baby"
In the '90s, we had Leonardo DiCaprio. In the 2000s, it was Orlando Bloom (preferably in a long blond wig). Today, we have resident Beautiful Boy™ Timothée Chalamet, the talented star of Dune and Call Me By Your Name. Article continues below advertisement. He's dreamy and speaks French...
Kelly Ripa says she's glad Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored her advice to stay away from Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored Kelly Ripa's advice early in her career and went to Los Angeles to pursue TV and movie stardom, the "Live" co-host said Monday.
Buzz Aldrin Married His Fourth Wife at the Age of 93 — Let’s Meet Her!
Beloved nonagenarian Buzz Aldrin found love for the fourth time with Dr. Anca Faur. The second person to walk on the moon — after Neil Armstrong of course — shared his pure joy over tying the knot at the age of 93 for all his fans to see on Jan. 20, 2023.
Maxwell Acee Donovan Talks Grandfather's Influence on His 'That '90s Show' Role (EXCLUSIVE)
A new generation of Point Place, Wis., teens have thrust themselves into the lives of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), taking over their familiar homey basement in the process. See, the kids are still hangin' out, down the street, in the reboot of That '70s Show, a new Netflix series, That '90s Show.
'The Resident's' Malcolm-Jamal Warner Has Been in Some Pretty High-Profile Relationships
Over the years, The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been pretty tight-lipped about his relationships — including the one that he’s currently in. Malcolm — who first rose to fame as Theo on The Cosby Show — first revealed that he was off the market in 2017, when he took to Instagram to announce that he was becoming a father. But who is the mother of his only child? The Accused actor doesn't have a wife, but he's not single!
Zen McGrath Plays Alongside Hugh Jackman in 'The Son' — Who Are His Parents?
Zen McGrath played Nicholas Miller alongside Hugh Jackman in The Son a drama that released Jan. 20, 2023, but who is this young actor and his family? Zen is a 20-year-old from Australia with and older brother named Gulliver and a younger sister, Winta, as well as supportive parents. Fans wouldn't know it by Zen's excellent portrayal of Nicholas Miller's declining mental health as a result of his abandonment, however. Who are the McGrath family of actors?
'Community' Wasn't Quite the Same After Donald Glover's Sudden Exit
Six seasons and a movie! That’s what we expect from Community, but unfortunately, not from Donald Glover. As we rewatch Community on Netflix and Hulu to prepare for the upcoming film, we’re reminded that Donald left the series before its final season. We love his character, Troy Barnes, and are bummed every time we watch him leave.
Who Are The Capasso Triplets on ‘Extreme Sisters’? Here’s What We Know
Fans of TLC’s addictive reality series Extreme Sisters are likely excited to meet the new super-bonded siblings profiled on the show. Season 2 debuts January 23, 2023, and it features the intriguing Capasso triplets. Article continues below advertisement. This identical trio takes extreme sisterhood to the next level. Let’s...
TikTok's Rodger Cleye Trend Has Taken the App by Storm With Musical Comedy
Alexa, play Jay-Z featuring J. Cole’s “A Star s Born.”. It’s no secret that TikTok has been responsible for catapulting the careers of stars — from Olivia Rodrigo to Dixie D’Amelio. Like the latter, the app has also made everyday people celebrities in their own right.
Who Is Fenton in Netflix's 'That '90s Show'? He Has a Messy History With an OG 'That '70s Show' Character
It's been almost 20 years since viewers have witnessed a relatable gang of rambunctious teens sit in a circle and smoke to their hearts' content. Somewhat ambiguous basement circle scenes are undeniably some of the best That '70s Show has to offer. Now, in 2023, viewers are welcomed back into...
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets
In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
