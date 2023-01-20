ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Sunshine
4d ago

This is absolutely sad to hear such thing. The killings need to stop because God is not pleased with the outcome. My condolence go out to her entire family and friends. Ridiculous behavior 🙄!!!

Sadie Brown
4d ago

I can't believe why this countinues to happen in Tampa FL why does a teenager have a weapon and going around shooting innocent women and men

cb6352
4d ago

This is a problem of your leaders in the community who have done nothing for decades to stop it. Cops arrive after not during. It is up to your community leaders to get out on the streets along with the community and stop this before it happens by removing these gangs and crime! The ones you choose as leaders are at fault! The cops will help!

Related
Bay News 9

Investigation ongoing after three people shot in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A shooting Monday afternoon near downtown Tampa sent three people to the hospital. According to Bradenton police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Authorities said police in the area heard several gunshots and then saw a car...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Accused Bay Area serial kidnapper may have victimized additional people

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for additional people who may have been victimized by an accused serial kidnapper. According to HCSO, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim to enter their vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on January 18.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
