This is absolutely sad to hear such thing. The killings need to stop because God is not pleased with the outcome. My condolence go out to her entire family and friends. Ridiculous behavior 🙄!!!
I can't believe why this countinues to happen in Tampa FL why does a teenager have a weapon and going around shooting innocent women and men
This is a problem of your leaders in the community who have done nothing for decades to stop it. Cops arrive after not during. It is up to your community leaders to get out on the streets along with the community and stop this before it happens by removing these gangs and crime! The ones you choose as leaders are at fault! The cops will help!
Comments / 33