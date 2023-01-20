ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors. "It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan. Over...
BOYERTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elsa and Olaf enjoy brunch at Boyertown restaurant

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of legendary Disney characters were in Berks County for brunch on Sunday. Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" were at the Grind restaurant in Boyertown to greet families and take pictures with the kids.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

