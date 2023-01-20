Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Country music star Chris Lane booked for Quakertown venue this summer
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A big country music name is making a stop in Bucks County this summer. Chris Lane is set to perform at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown on Friday, July 7, according to a news release Monday. The multi-platinum, chart-topping artist will be part of the 2023...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Guide school that helps raise seeing eye dogs needs help to expand program
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Puppies with a purpose. It's the mission of New Jersey-based The Seeing Eye. The nation's oldest guide school needs your help to expand its Raising Pup program. Macungie's Robyn and Dennis Oplinger have had 1-year-old black lab Winston since he was 7 weeks old, one of 17...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors. "It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit that helps troubled veterans hoping to raise funds to buy Camp Trexler in Monroe
POLK TWP., Pa. - A lodge and dormitory are examples of the four or five buildings Valor founder Mark Baylis hopes to build on nearby Camp Trexler in Polk and Chestnuthill townships. "The veterans will benefit on three topics that can prevent veteran suicide," he said. The Valor Clinic Foundation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elsa and Olaf enjoy brunch at Boyertown restaurant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of legendary Disney characters were in Berks County for brunch on Sunday. Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" were at the Grind restaurant in Boyertown to greet families and take pictures with the kids.
WFMZ-TV Online
American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say
NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
Jerry Blavat dead at 82: Beloved radio host dies on ‘national DJ day’ after battle with myasthenia gravis
ICONIC Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat has died from myasthenia gravis at age 82. Blavat, a local legend in Philly beloved for his vibrant style at live dance events across the city, died on Friday morning while in hospice care at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital. According to the Mayo Clinic, myasthenia gravis is...
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
