Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
963xke.com

Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool

A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
CLAYPOOL, IN
WNDU

Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YAHOO!

POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Arrests made over failing to pay food bill

Jan. 20—Two people were arrested following a Thursday incident at a Chili's restaurant in Goshen. Christina Thatcher and Gary Martin, both listed as homeless, were arrested on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a report of a male and female leaving the restaurant without paying their bill. An officer located both a short time later on foot.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Fulton County Police investigating armed robbery at Kewanna gas station

KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Fulton County need your help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night in Kewanna. Police were called just before 8:25 p.m. to the Country Mark gas station on N. Troutman Street. They say a man armed with a handgun went into the store and demanded money.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road

Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Man returns $5000 he was accidentally given at an area McDonald’s

Chances are you’ve had a fast-food order messed up before, but not like this. It wasn’t a forgotten order of fries or the wrong toppings on a burger. A viral video shows a man doing the right thing after his order at an Elkhart McDonald’s was handed to him with another bag containing $5,000 cash.
ELKHART, IN

