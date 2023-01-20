Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
WANE-TV
Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police asking for help in identifying individual in fraud investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in fraud cases in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684. You can also message the police department through Facebook Messenger.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart business owner pleads guilty to charges related to multi-million dollar check kiting scheme
An Edwardsburg man accused of masterminding a check kiting scheme to the tune of $150 million has entered a guilty plea. Najeeb Khan, 69, entered the guilty plea for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion in federal court in Cleveland. Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an...
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
YAHOO!
POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Arrests made over failing to pay food bill
Jan. 20—Two people were arrested following a Thursday incident at a Chili's restaurant in Goshen. Christina Thatcher and Gary Martin, both listed as homeless, were arrested on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a report of a male and female leaving the restaurant without paying their bill. An officer located both a short time later on foot.
WNDU
Fulton County Police investigating armed robbery at Kewanna gas station
KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Fulton County need your help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night in Kewanna. Police were called just before 8:25 p.m. to the Country Mark gas station on N. Troutman Street. They say a man armed with a handgun went into the store and demanded money.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
95.3 MNC
Man returns $5000 he was accidentally given at an area McDonald’s
Chances are you’ve had a fast-food order messed up before, but not like this. It wasn’t a forgotten order of fries or the wrong toppings on a burger. A viral video shows a man doing the right thing after his order at an Elkhart McDonald’s was handed to him with another bag containing $5,000 cash.
